Andy Kennedy Suggests Ole Miss Player Go "Ronnie Lott Mode," Cut Off Leg

One of the most enduring tales of the bodily sacrifices athletes make is the time in 1986 that San Francisco 49ers safety Ronnie Lott had a finger cut off because that was quicker than repairing it, and he had games to play in.

Well, Ole Miss guard Deandre Burnett, the team’s leading scorer, sustained a high ankle sprain recently that was to take him out for two games.

Coach Andy Kennedy had a better idea, according to the Clarion-Ledger.

“I wanted him to go the Ronnie Lott route,” Kennedy said. “Because he’s not very athletic anyway. Let’s just cut it off. … I said let’s just cut it off man. Hobble around, you play like you’re one legged anyway. It’s not gonna hurt your lateral quickness, I assure you.”

Burnett went ahead and just sat out the games.