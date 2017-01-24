Dabo Swinney Says If Browns Don't Take Deshaun Watson They're "Passing On Michael Jordan"

Dabo Swinney is clearly a big fan of his national championship-winning quarterback, DeShaun Watson. The Clemson coach has praised the kid for years but on Tuesday he took things to another level.

When asked about Watson, Swinney said that if Hue Jackson and the Cleveland Browns don’t select Watson with the first pick in the 2017 NFL Draft, they will be passing on Michael Jordan. Check it out:

#Clemson‘s Dabo Sweeney says If #Browns Hue Jackson passes on Deshaun Watson at 1 he’s “passing on Michael Jordan” pic.twitter.com/OLxZGwrliD — Mary Kay Cabot (@MaryKayCabot) January 24, 2017

That’s um…hmm. Yeah that’s a lot to throw on a kid’s shoulders. Watson was an excellent college quarterback but most scouts think he’s tough to evaluate at the next level. In fact, many have North Carolina’s Mitch Trubisky ranked ahead of him on their draft boards.

I’m not sold on Watson either. He can move, but he’s not particularly fast or sudden as a runner, he doesn’t have a great arm and can be shaky with his accuracy for long stretches. He seemed to have a great grasp of Clemson’s offense and made big plays in big games, but will that translate to the NFL?

His progress during the draft process will be fascinating to watch.

As for Swinney’s comments, of course he’s going to pump up his guy, but comparing him to Michael Jordan might be aiming just a tad high.