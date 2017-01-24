Erin Andrews Offered Jason Pierre-Paul Support For His ESPN Lawsuit

Erin Andrews discussed multiple topics with MMQB writer Emily Kaplan. Her privacy lawsuit settlement, no surprise, was one of the topics brought up. Andrews mentioned an interaction with the New York Giants’ Jason Pierre-Paul.

In Week 1, as she was covering Cowboys-Giants in Dallas, she introduced herself to Jason Pierre-Paul. The Giants’ defensive end is suing ESPN for publishing a picture of his medical records last summer. “I know we don’t know each other well, and I don’t know where you are with your lawsuit,” Andrews said. “But for someone who just fought a huge battle with privacy, all I have to say is, Whatever you need, I’m right there.”

There’s nothing unnatural about one human showing empathy for another going through a somewhat similar (though not in degree) situation. Pierre-Paul is suing ESPN over Adam Schefter posting his medical records online.

That said, it is interesting one of the most high-profile former ESPNers (and current host of ABC’s Dancing With The Stars) who left the company for its prime competitor, FOX, is offering unqualified support for a lawsuit against her former employer.