Granit Xhaka Accused of Racially Abusing White Airport Worker In German

Arsenal midfielder Granit Xhaka is suspended after being sent off against Burnley on Sunday. That didn’t stop him from continuing to make headlines.

The Telegraph is reporting Xhaka has been accused of racially abusing a Heathrow Airport staff worker. He purportedly was overheard by a third party calling an airport worker a “f—ing white b—h” in German after a friend was not let through security.

Xhaka claims that’s not what he said and that his comment was directed at no one in particular. He was interviewed by police but has not been charged.

It’s not clear yet whether the English FA will look into it. Luis Suarez was suspended for eight matches in 2011 for racially abusing Patrice Evra. John Terry received a four-match suspension in 2012. Both those incidents, however, occurred during matches and were in English.

Xhaka, 24, is in his first season at Arsenal. The Swiss made a $40 million-plus move from German club Borussia Monchengladbach last summer.