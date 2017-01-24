NCAAB USA Today Sports

Holy Crap, Louisville Beat Pitt By 55 Points

Evansville kept the margin under 40, Old Dominion kept it under 10 and William & Mary held Louisville to less than 100 points.

But Pitt — ACC rival Pitt — succumbed to No. 13 Louisville like nobody else this year, losing 106-51 at home on Tuesday.

Pitt only turned it over 13 times, but was outrebounded 48-26 and shot 26 percent from the field and 13 percent from the 3-point line. Louisville did just a hair better, shooting 58 percent and 55 percent, respectively. Donovon Mitchell led the way with 29.

Louisville (17-4, 5-3 ACC) is quite good, and Pitt (12-6, 1-6) is not, but this was ridiculous, and I can see why Pitt coach Kevin Stallings went ahead and got himself ejected when the margin was still in the 40s.

