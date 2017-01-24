Roundup: A Mysterious Murder in Iceland; Goodbye, Sports Reporters & Did Kellyanne Conway Throw a Punch?

Jasmine Tookes, a Victoria’s Secret model … a rare murder in Iceland has the country shaken … Kate Mara will be in a new Iraq War movie … “Little-known Russian athlete goes on German TV to claim WADA-banned coach still training” … what’s the deal with these clouds over Stonehenge? … “In Iowa, Trump Voters Are Unfazed by Controversies” … unbelievably, police hit a man with a taser – he was the race relations adviser for the cops … “Grasping for Metaphor, Reporters Flock to Burning DC Garbage Can” … allegedly, Trump’s adviser Kellyanne Conway punched a man in the face while she was trying to break up a skirmish … Ray Lewis is launching a bourbon line …

College football recruiting is a cesspool, and pulling a kid’s scholarship at the 11th hour for no reason is awful. [NJ.com]

I compared the Final 4 NFL QBs to movie characters. Jay Glazer stopped by the show to talk about offseason QB shopping in the NFL. And how about Tony Romo to the Chiefs? [Fox Sports Radio Podcast; Full 3-Hour Radio Show]

Stinks that we’re close to losing a really good NFL team blog. [Black and Blue Review]

If you’ve been wondering about the Utah Jazz ownership situation, here’s the answer! [Salt Lake Tribune]

Norman Powell is Toronto’s energy guy off the bench, and here’s what his life is like. [The Atlantic]

Chris Hogan: From Ramapo high school in Jersey, to Monmouth University, to undrafted, to Tom Brady’s favorite receiver in this postseason. [North Jersey.com]

Can you be the nicest and most-hated at the same time? Is that possible? They’re saying Dan Dakich might. [Indianapolis Business Journal]

“In Russia, giving one’s spouse a slap is nothing extraordinary for many people.” [AP]

It’s a dangerous game to mix sports and politics. ESPNW and the Women’s March. [Outkick the Coverage]

What will life be like after DeShaun Watson for Clemson? There are five options, but Kelly Bryant, a junior, will get the first crack, but keep an eye on Zerrick Cooper. [CBS Sports]

The Sports Reporters, a show I enjoyed 20 years ago when it was one of the only debate-ish shows around, is going off the air. [SI.com]

Did Ben Roethlisberger take a shot at his young receivers after the Patriots loss? Sure he did. [CSN NE]

Ashley Judd made a nice 6-minute speech in DC during the women’s march.