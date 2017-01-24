Golf USA Today Sports

LPGA Tour Golfer Jaye Marie Green Preps for Season Start by Hitting Balls on the Beach

(Via Jaye Marie Green | @jayemgreen) (Via Jaye Marie Green | @jayemgreen)

LPGA Tour Golfer Jaye Marie Green Preps for Season Start by Hitting Balls on the Beach

Golf

LPGA Tour Golfer Jaye Marie Green Preps for Season Start by Hitting Balls on the Beach

Jaye Marie Green is getting ready for the start of the LPGA Tour season. Green was the LPGA rookie of the year in 2014 and is currently ranked 219th in the Rolex rankings and while she didn’t have a very successful 2016 season, clearly playing on a pro tour has its perks.

Green took the opportunity ahead of the Pure Silk-Bahamas LPGA Classic to get in a little practice on the beach in Nassau.

Loving life in the Bahamas! 🇧🇸🐠🐟💨🌈🌸🐬🌼☀️❤️ #grind @puresilkbahamaslpga @fitteamglobal

A video posted by Jaye Marie Green (@jayemgreen) on

Green’s time in the Bahamas looks a little more enjoyable than Greg Eason’s.

Beautiful day in sunny SoFlo ☀️🌸 #grind

A video posted by Jaye Marie Green (@jayemgreen) on

We got our game faces on… FINS UPPPP 🐬🐬🐬🐬

A photo posted by Jaye Marie Green (@jayemgreen) on

Miss being out on tour grinding! Just a few more weeks 💪💪 @puresilkbahamaslpga #cantwait

A video posted by Jaye Marie Green (@jayemgreen) on

Awesome @fitteamglobal holiday party last night!! 🎉🎄🍾

A photo posted by Jaye Marie Green (@jayemgreen) on

So thankful that I got to be on Morning Drive today! Great experience thanks @golfchannel for having me! 😊

A photo posted by Jaye Marie Green (@jayemgreen) on

☀️⛳️

A photo posted by Jaye Marie Green (@jayemgreen) on

, , Golf

Recommended Videos

More Leads

Comments

Latest Leads

More Golf
Home