LPGA Tour Golfer Jaye Marie Green Preps for Season Start by Hitting Balls on the Beach
By: Michael Shamburger | 5 minutes ago
Jaye Marie Green is getting ready for the start of the LPGA Tour season. Green was the LPGA rookie of the year in 2014 and is currently ranked 219th in the Rolex rankings and while she didn’t have a very successful 2016 season, clearly playing on a pro tour has its perks.
Green took the opportunity ahead of the Pure Silk-Bahamas LPGA Classic to get in a little practice on the beach in Nassau.
Green’s time in the Bahamas looks a little more enjoyable than Greg Eason’s.
