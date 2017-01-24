LPGA Tour Golfer Jaye Marie Green Preps for Season Start by Hitting Balls on the Beach

Jaye Marie Green is getting ready for the start of the LPGA Tour season. Green was the LPGA rookie of the year in 2014 and is currently ranked 219th in the Rolex rankings and while she didn’t have a very successful 2016 season, clearly playing on a pro tour has its perks.

Green took the opportunity ahead of the Pure Silk-Bahamas LPGA Classic to get in a little practice on the beach in Nassau.

Loving life in the Bahamas! 🇧🇸🐠🐟💨🌈🌸🐬🌼☀️❤️ #grind @puresilkbahamaslpga @fitteamglobal A video posted by Jaye Marie Green (@jayemgreen) on Jan 23, 2017 at 1:02pm PST

Green’s time in the Bahamas looks a little more enjoyable than Greg Eason’s.

Beautiful day in sunny SoFlo ☀️🌸 #grind A video posted by Jaye Marie Green (@jayemgreen) on Jan 19, 2017 at 7:19am PST

We got our game faces on… FINS UPPPP 🐬🐬🐬🐬 A photo posted by Jaye Marie Green (@jayemgreen) on Jan 8, 2017 at 9:18am PST

Miss being out on tour grinding! Just a few more weeks 💪💪 @puresilkbahamaslpga #cantwait A video posted by Jaye Marie Green (@jayemgreen) on Jan 5, 2017 at 11:33am PST

Awesome @fitteamglobal holiday party last night!! 🎉🎄🍾 A photo posted by Jaye Marie Green (@jayemgreen) on Dec 30, 2016 at 5:52am PST

So thankful that I got to be on Morning Drive today! Great experience thanks @golfchannel for having me! 😊 A photo posted by Jaye Marie Green (@jayemgreen) on Dec 8, 2016 at 7:32am PST

☀️⛳️ A photo posted by Jaye Marie Green (@jayemgreen) on Nov 13, 2016 at 10:28am PST

Love living on the beach and staying fit with my @fitteamglobal ☀️🌺🐠🐠🐬☀️Way too hot to have the hair down tho… A photo posted by Jaye Marie Green (@jayemgreen) on Sep 18, 2016 at 12:26pm PDT