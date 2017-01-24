NCAA Tournament Selection Committee Will Reveal Top 16 Seeds in Preview Show

The NCAA Basketball Selection Committee will reveal its top 16 seeds in a preview show on Feb. 11 airing on CBS, CBS and Turner announced today. Chair Mark Hollis will give fans a look at the top four seeds in each region. This is a break in tradition seemingly aimed at replicating the model used by the College Football Playoff Selection Committee’ which provides weekly, late-season updates.

While it will be interesting to see what the top of the field looks like in mid-February, it’s worth wondering how useful this in-season peak will be considering how many key games, including conference tournaments, are played between this one-time glance and Selection Sunday. Perhaps the greatest benefit will come to the bracketologists who can update their predictions accordingly.

Personally, I don’t expect it will drive many conversations because they’ll be immediately outdated after that day’s action. On the other hand, college basketball faces an annual struggle to get people interested before March Madness, so every little wrinkle helps.