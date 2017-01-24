Pedro Martinez Suggests Yordano Ventura was Robbed and Left to Die After Car Accident in Dominican Republic

Pedro Martinez, who served as a mentor and was a childhood hero of Yordano Ventura, was devastated by the news of his death. On Sunday, he sent this out.
Last night, he again took to Twitter to discuss the death of Yordano Ventura, writing some explosive and troubling details in Spanish:
And here’s a translation of that:
Martinez talks about Ventura’s life potentially being saved, but instead him being looted and robbed and left to die. He asks for an investigation into the specific details.
A Dominican journalist, Euri Cabral, made the claims on Zol de Mañana on 106.5, that Ventura was found alive after the accident, but robbed and looted, including being stripped of his World Series ring. Ventura’s grandfather, Raul, has requested an investigation into his death.
