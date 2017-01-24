Pedro Martinez Suggests Yordano Ventura was Robbed and Left to Die After Car Accident in Dominican Republic

Pedro Martinez, who served as a mentor and was a childhood hero of Yordano Ventura, was devastated by the news of his death. On Sunday, he sent this out.

Too much pain and sadness in just a few hours as I mourn the death of these two great Dominican players @YordanoVentura #AndyMarte #rip pic.twitter.com/eqgoHjgsSP — Pedro Martinez (@45PedroMartinez) January 22, 2017

Last night, he again took to Twitter to discuss the death of Yordano Ventura, writing some explosive and troubling details in Spanish:

Que indignante saber que una vida como la de Yordano pudo haberse salvado de no haber sido que lo saquearan de la forma en que lo saquearon — Pedro Martinez (@45PedroMartinez) January 24, 2017

Ahora es más doloroso al saber que Yordano quedo vivo luego del accidente y en vez de alguien socorrerlo, le robaron y lo dejaron morir. — Pedro Martinez (@45PedroMartinez) January 24, 2017

Ojalá se levante una investigación, pues si existen evidencias puntuales de esto, sentiría mucha vergüenza ajena por mi país. — Pedro Martinez (@45PedroMartinez) January 24, 2017

And here’s a translation of that:

The side-by-side of the tweets on Ventura from @45PedroMartinez and the English translation via Google Translate. pic.twitter.com/BbCpblCEaS — Ben Heisler (@bennyheis) January 24, 2017

Martinez talks about Ventura’s life potentially being saved, but instead him being looted and robbed and left to die. He asks for an investigation into the specific details.

A Dominican journalist, Euri Cabral, made the claims on Zol de Mañana on 106.5, that Ventura was found alive after the accident, but robbed and looted, including being stripped of his World Series ring. Ventura’s grandfather, Raul, has requested an investigation into his death.