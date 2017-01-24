Pistons Release Pregame Smoke During Fourth Quarter, Visibility Reduced

The release of smoke during pregame introductions is often the highlight of Detroit Pistons games because the on-court product is quite uneven. So it’s understandable that they’d want to unleash it at as often as possible regardless of time and situation. Last night, that was late in the third quarter against the Sacramento Kings during Marcus Morris’ free-throw attempts.

While fans may have enjoyed the homage to Lost’s Smoke Monster, it briefly delayed action. DeMarcus Cousins seemed very concerned about the situation. The brief fog did little to inspire the home team as the Kings prevailed, 109-104.