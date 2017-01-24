Say Hello to No. 1 Gonzaga? Villanova, Kansas Both Lose

It was just three years ago that Gonzaga was ranked No. 1 in college basketball for the first time, and after a Tuesday that saw No. 1 Villanova and No. 2 Kansas go down within about an hour of each other, the 20-0 Zags could find themselves atop the poll once more.

The Jayhawks, who hadn’t lost since the season opener to Indiana, were felled by the wiles of Bob Huggins and No. 13 West Virginia, which took advantage of a porous Kansas defense to comfortably beat KU in Morgantown, W. Va., which was the fourth time in a row.

Cash us at the game, Kansas. How bow dah? pic.twitter.com/icjf1gTaNw — WVU Mountaineers (@WestVirginiaU) January 24, 2017

Marquette trailed nearly the entire game, but scored 50 points in the second half and took down Villanova (19-2) on the last possession of a game in which the Wildcats missed 28 3-pointers. Yeah, Nova went 6-for-34 from the 3-point line.

This is Marquette's first win over No. 1 since Dwyane Wade's triple-double led the Golden Eagles over Kentucky in the 2003 NCAA Tournament. pic.twitter.com/HQX4pTgnwd — NCAA March Madness (@marchmadness) January 25, 2017

Is Gonzaga the best team in college basketball? Probably not. But if it’s still undefeated at the end of the week, let’s just say it is.