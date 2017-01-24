Stephen Curry Has the Top Selling Jersey in the NBA, and in 43 States

Stephen Curry remains the face of the NBA, regardless of whether or not the media wants to accept it. Fans love underdogs, and Curry has been one his entire life – no high major scholarship offers out of high school; disrespected at the NBA draft, and he’s risen to win back-to-back MVP awards and lead the Warriors to two straight Finals.

No player had ever been the unanimous MVP before – not even Michael Jordan! – but Curry captured that last year, and then the backlash began from the media. He didn’t have a great NBA Finals, the Warriors blew a 3-1 lead, and the shiny new object of the media’s attention is lone wolf Russell Westbrook, who is putting up astronomical stats on a mediocre team.

Westbrook is 5th in the NBA in jersey sales. Curry is 1st (again) and he has the best-selling jersey in 43 states. Fans love him. Deal with it.

Here’s the full list:

1. Stephen Curry

2. LeBron James

3. Kevin Durant

4. Kyrie Irving

5. Russell Westbrook

6. Dwyane Wade

7. Kristaps Porzingis

8. Kawhi Leonard

9. Jimmy Butler

10. Derrick Rose

11. Klay Thompson

12. James Harden

13. Damian Lillard

14. Giannis Antetokounmpo

15. Carmelo Anthony

Notably absent: There isn’t one player from the Clippers or Lakers.