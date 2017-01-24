Ten Tiger Woods Prop Bets for the Farmers Insurance Open

Tiger Woods is making his return to the PGA Tour this year at the Farmers Insurance Open at Torrey Pines, where Woods has won eight times. This will be the first event of four that Woods will compete in over the next five weeks.

It will be interesting to see how Woods, who said on Tuesday of his absence from the sport at a press conference for the upcoming Genesis Open at Riviera that, “it’s been long enough,” fares with a full field of competition.

“I just need to get out there and do it and see what happens. I feel like I’m strong enough to be able to handle the workload, but I still got to go out there and do it. Feeling good about it and doing it are two different things.”

Here are some prop bets on Woods’s results this week provided by Bookmaker.eu.