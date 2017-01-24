VIDEO: Bol Bol Highlights Remain Unicorn-ish

Bol Bol, the son of Manute Bol, made his season debut over the weekend at his new school Mater Dei in California. Bol previously played high school ball at Bishop Miege High School in Kansas, but I’m sure his guardian coincidentally changed jobs and had to move to the school district of one of the top ranked high school basketball programs in the country. Forget college, when do we start paying high schoo-never mind. Anyway, here are the highlights from the 7-footer’s first game in California.