Brent Musburger Retiring, Calling His Last Game in One Week

Brent Musburger, the legendary 77-year-old sports broadcaster, is retiring according to the Associated Press. There will be no grand retirement tour with a season-worth of broadcasting college football and basketball games. According to the report, Musburger will call his final game next Tuesday, January 31st, when Georgia plays at Kentucky.

I was privileged enough to spend a day with Musburger three years ago, at a game at Allen Fieldhouse. Shortly thereafter, he moved to the SEC Network and off the main college football network as his role was reduced at ESPN. Musburger has long had a relationship with sports gambling, noted for dropping subtle or not-so-subtle hints about point spreads during broadcasts, and he provided plenty of thoughts when I talked with him. According to the AP report, he will move to Las Vegas to help start a sports handicapping business.