Roundup: SNL Writer Suspended for Mocking Trump's Son; Andrew Wiggins is Clutch & Rich Folks Are Preparing for Doomsday

This is a story about Matt Ryan’s high school days at high school outside Philadelphia. [MMQB]

On a night of college basketball upsets, Tennessee 82, Kentucky 80 was the biggest surprise to me. [Knoxville News]

Rutgers will be very well represented in the Super Bowl. Yes, more than the Big Ten or SEC. [NJ.com]

Is the best basketball player in Oklahoma going to end up at Kentucky? [KSR]

I compared the Final 4 NFL QBs to movie characters. Jay Glazer stopped by the show to talk about offseason QB shopping in the NFL. And how about Tony Romo to the Chiefs? [Fox Sports Radio Podcast; Full 3-Hour Radio Show]

It’s been one disaster after another for Willie Taggart’s staff since he took the job at Oregon. [Register Guard]

Your story tease of the week: “When Randy Lanier sped to Rookie of the Year honors at the 1986 Indianapolis 500, few knew his racing credentials, let alone his status as one of the nation’s most prolific drug runners, smuggling in tons of marijuana when he wasn’t on the track. Now, after 27 years in prison, Lanier is looking to the road ahead.” [SI.com]

Anyone want to buy Sam Hinkie’s old house outside of Philadelphia? Only $3.1 million. [Philly.com]

Relegation in the MLS? Sure, I’ll read it. [What a Howler]

“A Nebraska state senator who had cybersex with a woman on a state computer is facing criticism again for a retweet suggesting that demonstrators at a women’s march weren’t attractive enough to be sexually assaulted.” [Chicago Tribune]

