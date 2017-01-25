Farmers Insurance Open TV Schedule, Odds, Tee Times: Tiger Returns to Torrey Pines!

TIGER IS BACK!

The Farmers Insurance Open starts on Thursday at Torrey Pines in San Diego, California. The main attraction this week will be Tiger Woods, who is starting 2017 on a course he’s had a lot of success on in the past. Woods has won eight tournaments at Torrey Pines over the course of his career; the 1999, 2003, 2005, 2006, 2007 and 2008 Buick Invitational, the 2008 U.S. Open that he won in a 19-hole Monday playoff, and the 2013 Farmers Insurance Open.

The 2008 U.S. Open win was the last time Woods won a major championship, and although he’s had so much success at Torrey, it’s probably best not to get your hopes up this time around. I’m not saying he can’t compete and put up good numbers because I’m still a believer, but it is a lot to ask of a man who has only played in one event, the Hero World Challenge, since August of 2015.

The rest of the field isn’t anything to laugh about. Jason Day, Dustin Johnson, Hideki Matsuyama, Phil Mickelson, Justin Rose, and Rickie Fowler all entered into the event as well.

Odds via TopBet.eu

Odds for Farmers Insurance Open Jason Day +700 Dustin Johnson +750 Hideki Matsuyama +1200 Tiger Woods +1600 Brandt Snedeker +2000 Brooks Koepka +2000 Justin Rose +2000 Phil Mickelson +2000 Rickie Fowler +2500 Jimmy Walker +2500 Gary Woodland +3300 J.B. Holmes +3300 Paul Casey +3300 Brendan Steele +4000

Day Time Channel Thursday 3:00 PM – 7:00 PM Golf Channel Friday 3:00 PM – 7:00 PM Golf Channel Saturday 1:00 PM – 2:30 PM

3:00 PM – 6:00 PM Golf Channel

CBS Sunday 1:00 PM – 2:30 PM

Notable Tee Times

Torrey Pings (South)

Time Tee Players 9:00 AM 1 Marc Leishman Stuart Appleby Adam Hadwin 9:10 AM 10 Cameron Tringale Harold Varner III Jon Rahm 9:30 AM 10 Charley Hoffman Padraig Harrington Rory Sabbatini 10:30 AM 1 Hideki Matsuyama Daniel Berger Emiliano Grillo 10:30 AM 10 Billy Horschel Hunter Mahan Retief Goosen 10:40 AM 1 Dustin Johnson Jason Day Tiger Woods 10:40 AM 10 Tony Finau Danny Lee J.B. Holmes 11:00 AM 10 Bryson DeChambeau Bobby Wyatt Open Qualifier #2

Torry Pines (North)

TIME TEE PLAYERS 9:00 AM 10 Louis Oosthuizen Zac Blair Blayne Barber 9:20 AM 1 Shane Lowry Nick Taylor Paul Casey 9:30 AM 1 Greg Chalmers Keegan Bradley Stewart Cink 9:30 AM 10 Brandt Snedeker Justin Rose Brooks Koepka 9:40 AM 1 Boo Weekley Bud Cauley Luke List 9:40 AM 10 Jimmy Walker Rickie Fowler Phil Mickelson 10:00 AM 10 Wesley Bryan Xander Schauffele Aaron Wise 10:30 AM 1 Smylie Kaufman Robert Streb K.J. Choi 10:30 AM 10 Hudson Swafford Pat Perez Charles Howell III

My Pick

Tiger!

Just kidding. While it would be great to see Tiger win at Torrey again, no one in their right mind would and should expect that. I’m leaning towards Dustin Johnson who is coming off of a tie for sixth at the Tournament of Champions and a tie for second last week at the Abu Dhabi HSBC Championship.