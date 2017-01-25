Greg Eason, Who Made Decuple Bogey, Fires Off Tweet at Critics After Bogey Free 68

Web.com golfer Greg Eason has had a rough couple of weeks to the start of his season. After losing 32 golf balls during the Bahamas Great Exuma Classic and carding rounds of 95 and 91 things couldn’t get much worse, at least that’s generally the thought for golfers, but then Eason made a decuple bogey on the 18th hole during the first round of the Bahamas Great Abaco Classic.

Eason earned himself two posts on this site for those two brutal moments, but he bounced back in the second round of the Abaco Classic and fired off a 68. He then took to Twitter to let everyone know he definitely noticed all the talk about his poor play.

I don't tweet much.. but recently I've been under much scrutiny upon my scores on the course…but today, f**k you all. #68 #bogeyfree 💋 — Greg Eason (@GregEasonGolf) January 25, 2017

Touché, Greg.

I’m glad he stuck with it and turned it around despite the horrific start.