Kansas Basketball Players Interviewed About Alleged Rape Of 16-Year-Old Girl

University of Kansas police interviewed five Kansas basketball players about an alleged rape of a 16-year-old girl, according to the Lawrence Journal-World. The alleged rape occurred at McCarthy Hall, Kansas’ lavish new $11 million basketball dorm, in December.

The alleged rape and three other related crimes occurred between 10 p.m. Dec. 17 and 5 a.m. Dec. 18 at McCarthy Hall, 1747 Naismith Drive, according to the police report, requested and obtained Tuesday by the Journal-World. In addition to rape, the suspect also is accused of contributing to a child’s misconduct, furnishing alcohol to a minor and possession of drug paraphernalia, according to the report.

Per the Lawrence Journal-World, others interviewed included a Kansas basketball administrator and two 19-year-old women. Slightly more than half the residents of the clearly basketball-themed dorm (which includes its own indoor half-court basketball court) are not basketball players. Police have not confirmed whether the suspect is a member of the basketball team. The Kansas’ athletic department declined to comment.