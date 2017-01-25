Roger Goodell Claims Handing the Lombardi Trophy to Tom Brady Wouldn't Be Awkward at All

The prospect of NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell being forced to interact with a Super Bowl-winning New England Patriots is a spicy meatball in the minds of many as we head into the big game. The wounds of Deflategate are still healing and Goodell hasn’t exactly been working around the clock to mend fences.

Goodell went on The Herd with Colin Cowherd this afternoon and revealed himself to be the one person on the planet who doesn’t believe such an encounter will be fraught with awkwardness.

Would Roger Goodell feel awkward handing Tom Brady the Super Bowl trophy? Goodell: “Not for a second… It would be an honor” pic.twitter.com/vhpBzmEjTa — Herd w/Colin Cowherd (@TheHerd) January 25, 2017

“Tom Brady is one of the all-time greats,” Goodell said. “He has been for several years. He’s on the precipice of at least the potential of winning his fifth Super Bowl ring. He’s an extraordinary player, great performer and a sure-fire Hall of Famer, so it’d be an honor.”

Goodell also offered an explanation for why he hasn’t shown up to a Patriots game in Boston since the scandal broke. “Where’s Roger?” chants have been heard at Gillette Stadium over the past two seasons.

Roger Goodell explains why he didn’t attend the AFC Championship Game in Foxborough pic.twitter.com/dFRIPsCRwx — Herd w/Colin Cowherd (@TheHerd) January 25, 2017

“We had two great games. I was in Boston two years ago for the divisional and the championship games. I try to get to as many stadiums as I can but, you know, we have two great games and you’ve got to choose, and frankly, the focus should be on the players, the coaches and the great game and that’s the way it was last weekend and that’s the way it should be.”

Sure. Sure.

If it’s alright with Goodell, I’m going to go ahead and hold out hope for a painful trophy ceremony, if only for the clickable content.