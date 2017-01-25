The Schmo and The Pro: Chris Johnson

Chris Johnson joins The Schmo to talk about the time he raced a cheetah, his record breaking 2009 NFL season, and his take on the Soulja Boy vs. Chris Brown fight.
Latest Leads
48m
1hr
VIDEO: Skier Goes Over Cliff, Is Fine
What a time to be alive.
3hr
Usain Bolt Now Just Another Dude With 8 Gold Medals
Sorry, but Mark Spitz and Carl Lewis now have more.
5hr
VIDEO: Vanderbilt Fan Runs on Court to Give Arkansas Players the Middle Finger
Vanderbilt is not #1.
5hr
Tiger Woods Announces He'll Be Playing TaylorMade Equipment
Big get for TaylorMade.
Comments