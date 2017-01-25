NFL USA Today Sports

The Schmo and The Pro: Chris Johnson

The Schmo and The Pro: Chris Johnson

Video

The Schmo and The Pro: Chris Johnson

Chris Johnson joins The Schmo to talk about the time he raced a cheetah, his record breaking 2009 NFL season, and his take on the Soulja Boy vs. Chris Brown fight.

, , , , , , , , , , , Miscellany, NFL, Video

Recommended Videos

More Leads

Comments

Latest Leads

More NFL
Home