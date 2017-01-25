Tiger Woods Announces He'll Be Playing TaylorMade Equipment

Tiger Woods teased on Tuesday that he was going to make a big announcement on Wednesday before the Farmers Insurance Open.

Big decision made. Find out tomorrow. -TW pic.twitter.com/7Ll6LUngIc — Tiger Woods (@TigerWoods) January 24, 2017

The rumor was that Tiger was not only signing a deal with TaylorMade to play their equipment but also that he would be part of an investment group that is purchasing the club maker. Unfortunately, even though the PGA Merchandise Show is currently taking place, that rumor didn’t come to fruition and Woods is only joining the TaylorMade family.

After several months of testing and all brands to choose from, the choice is clearly @TaylorMadeGolf. Proud to join the family! -TW pic.twitter.com/Ist3bA5tqN — Tiger Woods (@TigerWoods) January 25, 2017

This is a huge signing for TaylorMade, who already has the number one player Jason Day and number three player Dustin Johnson on their roster. Now they have the biggest name in the sport as well.

Update: Even though Tiger has found a new equipment maker, it seems this week he’ll still be playing his Nike irons.