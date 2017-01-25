"Around the Horn" Discussed the Brady-Trump Friendship, Tim Cowlishaw Produced Make America Great Again Hat

Tom Brady’s friendship with President Donald Trump continues to be a story. The Patriots quarterback has a habit of downplaying the relationship when asked — as he was on the Kirk & Callahan Show on Monday morning. It will remain a story through the Super Bowl as the biggest sports circus collides with the biggest political circus.

The topic led off Wednesday’s Around the Horn. Opinions differed. Tim Cowlishaw waved a Make America Great hat around. Shockingly, no consensus opinion was reached. Tony Reali awarded zero points, which was really for the best.

Reasonable people can disagree on the newsworthiness of the Brady-Trump friendship. For most quarterbacks and all previous presidents, this would be a non-story. But, these are unprecedented times.

Whether journalists should ask is debatable. Whether they will is another story. Brady can expect to hear seventeen different versions of the question on Media Day. One can expect him to stay on-script and steer away from anything particularly juicy.