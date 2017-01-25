Usain Bolt Now Just Another Dude With 8 Gold Medals

Usain Bolt is losing one of his gold medals because a teammate cheated. Nesta Carter tested positive for methylhexaneamine at the 2008 Beijing Olympics according to the IOC. This means Bolt did not win three gold medals in three consecutive Olympics – no matter what your memories tell you.

This means that Bolt will go from 9 gold medals – tied for the most ever by someone not named Michael Phelps – to 8 gold medals. Instead of being tied with Carl Lewis and Mark Spitz, he’s tied with the likes of Bjørn Dæhlie and Ray Ewry. So good luck with that “greatest ever” argument. Sorry, but if you don’t have more golds than German kayaker Birgit Fischer you’re not the greatest Olympian ever.

Meanwhile, poor Asafa Powell and Michael Frater just lost 50% of the gold medals they won during their athletic careers and nobody cares.