VIDEO: Tennessee Walk-On Splits Pants Celebrating Dunk

Tennessee upset Kentucky in Knoxville on Tuesday night and everyone wearing orange in the building greatly enjoyed the experience. Especially walk-on Lucas Campbell, who split his britches wide open celebrating a late-game dunk by teammate Robert Hubbs. It may have gone unnoticed had two teammates and a team manager not come to his aid and pulled him back to the bench. They should have left him out by the baseline, exposed, and wondering what he’d just done. Can’t have kids having too much fun out there.
