VIDEO: Vanderbilt Fan Runs on Court to Give Arkansas Players the Middle Finger

Arkansas beat Vanderbilt, 71-70, in Nashville on Tuesday night. Vanderbilt fouled junior Daryl Macon shooting a 3-pointer down 2-points with .8 1.6-seconds left on the clock. Macon awesomely and calmly stepped to the line and buried all three free throws. Nolan Cressler nearly won the game for Vandy with a halfcourt heave, but it didn’t fall. The Razorbacks celebrated while one upset Vanderbilt fan ran onto the court and flipped the visiting team the bird.

The video starts with Vanderbilt up 70-64 with 51-seconds remaining. It was a tremendous comeback. The foul and free throws are at the 7:30-mark. The woman runs onto the court at 8:20. It’s a hell of a sequence.