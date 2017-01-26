Atlanta Falcons Chose to Wore Red, Super Bowl Outcome Likely Already Decided

As NFC champions, the Atlanta Falcons had the privilege of picking which jersey they wanted to wear for the Super Bowl. They opted for home red. And based on recent history, this is an incomprehensible choice.

Eleven of the last 12 Super Bowl winners have worn white. The Green Bay Packers in Super Bowl XLV have emerged victorious while wearing color.

What a giant mistake. Where was the Falcons’ advanced stats department on this one? Why would an underdog do this to itself? Definitely a foolish self-inflicted wound.

The Falcons wore black in their only other Super Bowl appearance and it didn’t go so well. The Patriots are 2-1 while wearing white.

I suppose there is some reason for the game to be played next Sunday as the last five underdogs have gone 5-0. So, something has to give. Plus, all those good advertisers already ponied up all that money.

[NFL]