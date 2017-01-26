Bernhard Langer Says He Did Not Try To Vote, Did Not Talk To Trump

President Donald Trump attributed his belief, without evidence, that substantial voter fraud involving millions of votes occurred to a bizarre anecdote from professional golfer Bernhard Langer when speaking to Congressional leaders. Langer released a statement disputing elements of the story.

Statement from Bernhard Langer on what amounts to a game of telephone re: voter fraud story with Trump: pic.twitter.com/Z9ClQvPvOq — Will Gray (@WillGrayGC) January 26, 2017

Per Langer, he, obviously ineligible to vote as a German citizen, was not trying to vote. Trump heard the story at best fourth-hand. Langer heard the story from a friend. Langer told the story to another friend. The other friend told the story to “a person with ties to the White House.”

So, if Langer’s version is accurate, Trump purportedly believes massive voting fraud occurred because someone told him Bernhard Langer knows someone who saw multiple Hispanic or Latino people trying to vote in Florida. More than 20 percent of the Florida population is Hispanic or Latino.

It’s not clear where the “mischaracterization” occurred, but we’d suspect it was not with the New York Times’ reporting.