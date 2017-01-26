Nate Robinson Volunteers Himself To Help Jimmy Butler After Bulls Loss

After the Chicago Bulls loss, Jimmy Butler did not hide his frustration. Nate Robinson, meanwhile, didn’t hide his eagerness for employment.

In the video below (which is NSFW if you don’t have headphones), Butler ranted about his frustration with the team. He had 40 points with 4 rebounds, 3 assists and 3 steals on Wednesday night.

During the game, Butler was also visibly upset and flipped out at Chicago coach Fred Hoiberg.

Jimmy Butler wants the Bulls to care more pic.twitter.com/FshLPDyjuC — Cody Westerlund (@CodyWesterlund) January 26, 2017

Here’s what Butler had to say about his teammates after the loss to the Atlanta Hawks:

“I want to play with guys that care, man, and play hard and want to do well for this organization that want to win games — who cares who’s shining?”

House of Highlights posted the above interview on their Instagram account, which caught the attention of former Bulls guard Nate Robinson.

Robinson played 82 games for the Bulls during the 2012-13 season. But he’s not committed to just an NBA return to Chicago.

Earlier this week, LeBron James said that the Cleveland Cavaliers needed a playmaker. Robinson posted a photo on Instagram (and commented on the official ESPN Instagram) reminding James that he is available.

In the last two seasons, Robinson has played a total combined of eleven NBA games.