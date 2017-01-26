Coach K Kicks Team Out of Locker Room, Prohibits the Wearing of Team Gear

Duke has struggled in Mike Krzyzewski’s absence, going 2-3, including a Monday loss at Cameron Indoor to North Carolina State. Desperate times call for desperate measures. That’s why, despite being sidelined while he recovers from back surgery, he’s sending a message.

In a meeting at his house Tuesday he laid down the law.

he informed players that they were temporarily kicked out of the locker room and also forbidden from wearing Blue Devils apparel, sources told ESPN. Sources told ESPN that Krzyzewski has employed this tactic multiple times in the past. “He wasn’t happy,” said one source close to the situation. “Especially after the loss to N.C. State.” Asked how long the penalties would last, a source close to the program said: “Until they start living up to the standards of the Duke program.”

This is an old trick, the ol’ “you don’t deserve this” play aimed at getting players to appreciate their opportunities. The real punishment here isn’t the locker room ban but the clothing restriction. It’s tough to overstate how reliant a young athlete’s wardrobe is on team gear. Some of them might not have enough other options to make it until Duke’s next game on Saturday.

Low-key brilliant by Coach K. Force those kids to do laundry. That’ll learn ’em. Just one of the many reasons he’s a Hall of Famer.