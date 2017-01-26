NFL USA Today Sports

Donald Trump Says He Tied Peyton Manning For Biggest Standing Ovation Ever

TOPSHOT - Quarterback Peyton Manning of the Denver Broncos is surrounded by the media following victory over the Carolina Panthers in Super Bowl 50 at Levi's Stadium in Santa Clara, California February 7, 2016. Peyton Manning clinched a fairytale second Super Bowl victory as the Denver Broncos produced an astonishing defensive display to defeat the Carolina Panthers 24-10. / AFP / TIMOTHY A. CLARY (Photo credit should read TIMOTHY A. CLARY/AFP/Getty Images)

Donald Trump Says He Tied Peyton Manning For Biggest Standing Ovation Ever

Politics

Donald Trump Says He Tied Peyton Manning For Biggest Standing Ovation Ever

Donald Trump gave an interview to ABC News earlier this week. It was his first big interview since he officially became president. He was asked about his controversial speech in the C.I.A. room. As you would expect, Trump thought it went wonderfully and claims it was as well-received as Peyton Manning winning a Super Bowl. Via ABC News:

That location was given to me. Mike Pence went up before me, paid great homage to the wall. I then went up, paid great homage to the wall. I then spoke to the crowd. I got a standing ovation. In fact, they said it was the biggest standing ovation since Peyton Manning had won the Super Bowl and they said it was equal. I got a standing ovation. It lasted for a long period of time. What you do is take — take out your tape — you probably ran it live. I know when I do good speeches. I know when I do bad speeches. That speech was a total home run. They loved it.

There were follow-up questions, but none about what exact standing ovation for Peyton Manning Trump was referring to. The one at Levi’s Stadium at Super Bowl 50? One he received during the Denver Super Bowl parade?

, , , NFL, Politics

Recommended Videos

More Leads

Comments

Latest Leads

More NFL
Home