Enes Kanter May Have Broken His Hand Punching A Chair On The Bench

Enes Kanter may have just entered himself in the embarrassing sports injury Hall of Fame. The Oklahoma City Thunder center slammed his right hand down on a chair on the team’s bench Thursday night during a game against the Dallas Mavericks. He left the game and reports now say he may have seriously injured it.

After punching a chair on bench tonight, there's a fear OKC's Enes Kanter fractured his right hand, league sources tell @TheVertical. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@WojVerticalNBA) January 27, 2017

Here’s a look at what happened:

Enes Kanter (wrist) won’t return tonight after smacking the Thunder’s bench. pic.twitter.com/ohMnimbyyt — The Crossover (@TheCrossover) January 27, 2017

And another:

Kanter is done for the evening with a wrist injury. He did it punching a chair earlier in the game. Take a look. pic.twitter.com/nWrs5h8c1t — Up The Thunder (@UpTheThunder) January 27, 2017

So to sum up: Enes Kanter is a genius.