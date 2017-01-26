NBA USA Today Sports

Enes Kanter May Have Broken His Hand Punching A Chair On The Bench

Enes Kanter may have just entered himself in the embarrassing sports injury Hall of Fame. The Oklahoma City Thunder center slammed his right hand down on a chair on the team’s bench Thursday night during a game against the Dallas Mavericks. He left the game and reports now say he may have seriously injured it.

Here’s a look at what happened:

And another:

So to sum up: Enes Kanter is a genius.

