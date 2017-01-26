Enes Kanter May Have Broken His Hand Punching A Chair On The Bench

Enes Kanter may have just entered himself in the embarrassing sports injury Hall of Fame. The Oklahoma City Thunder center slammed his right hand down on a chair on the team’s bench Thursday night during a game against the Dallas Mavericks. He left the game and reports now say he may have seriously injured it.
Here’s a look at what happened:
Enes Kanter (wrist) won’t return tonight after smacking the Thunder’s bench. pic.twitter.com/ohMnimbyyt
— The Crossover (@TheCrossover) January 27, 2017
And another:
Kanter is done for the evening with a wrist injury. He did it punching a chair earlier in the game. Take a look. pic.twitter.com/nWrs5h8c1t
— Up The Thunder (@UpTheThunder) January 27, 2017
So to sum up: Enes Kanter is a genius.
