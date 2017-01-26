Joel Embiid Had The Best Reaction To His All-Star Snub

Joel Embiid is the best. Can we just agree on that already? He’s been amazing on social media for the better part of three years and is currently dominating the competition for the Philadelphia 76ers. He had a phenomenal tweet about the results of the 2016 presidential election and today he topped it when he was snubbed for an All-Star berth.

Here’s what the 22-year-old had to say:

Once again the popular vote didn't matter…… — Joel Embiid (@JoelEmbiid) January 27, 2017

Embiid finished third in fan voting for the Eastern Conference frontcourt, behind only LeBron James and Giannis Antetokounmpo, yet he was snubbed. James, Antetokounmpo, DeMar DeRozan, Kyrie Irving and Jimmy Butler will be the East’s starters, while John Wall, Isaiah Thomas, Paul George, Kevin Love, Kyle Lowry, Kemba Walker and Paul Millsap will fill out the squad. Embiid finished eighth in player voting for the frontcourt.

Forgetting the fan votes for a minute, Embiid is definitely having an All-Star-worthy season. He’s averaging 19.8 points, 7.9 rebounds, 2.1 assists and 2.5 blocks in just 25.3 minutes per game. His PER of 24.05 ranks sixth in the Eastern Conference. Embiid has rapidly developed into one of the best all-around centers in the NBA. He should be an All-Star, there is zero question about it.

This was a pretty bad snub and Embiid’s fans are right to be angry. At least he’s handling it with a sense of humor.