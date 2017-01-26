This Is Who Should Join Join Smush Parker, Lamar Odom on Ice Cube's Big 3 Roster

Former Los Angeles Lakers point guard Smush Parker wants to play in Ice Cube’s Big 3 summer league. Who may join him on from the Lake Show?

Parker thought that he and Lamar Odom would win the whole league if they could also convince Kobe Bryant to play. But let’s not forget that Bryant once called Parker “the worst” when complaining about his former teammate.

Parker, however, wants to bridge those games. In the TMZ video, the former Lakers point guard said that he is a great sharpshooter from the outside.

He added that Odom is a great all-purpose player and that he and Bryant could have been the best backcourt in franchise history.

Step one, which seemed tough considering recent health issues, was to get Odom to agree. When he was recently asked if he was interested in partnering with Parker, Odom told TMZ Sports that he was interested.

The next move is to somehow convince the retired Bryant to play in the league, which seems impossible.

Here’s what Parker told TMZ Sports in an interview on Wednesday night:

“There’s no plea. It’s not about begging or anything. I would enjoy if all of us can get back together and run that triangle offense. If he’s with it, all good for us. If not, we might have to do without him.”

When asked who else could replace Bryant, Parker chose Luke Walton. That choice is the least likely option, as Walton is a bit busy coaching the Lakers.

Other players who were on that roster include Kwame Brown, Chris Mihm, Andrew Bynum, Brian Cook, Devean George, Sasha Vujacic and Jordan Farmer.

Bynum has not expressed much interest in a return to basketball. George works tirelessly as a community organizer and nonprofit housing developer in Minneapolis. Vujacic is still in the league on the New York Knicks.

Assistant coaches for the team include Lakers associate head coach Brian Shaw and Knicks associate head coach Kurt Rambis so both of those are likely disqualified.

Shannon Brown, who participated in the Slam Dunk Contest, could be a fun pick.

Caron Butler, who played with Lamar Odom in the 2004-05 season, would likely give the Lakers the best chance to win as he was in the NBA last season. He now works with NBA TV.

Perhaps they could somehow talk former Knicks coach Derek Fisher (now with Spectrum Sports Net) into the summer league. Rick Fox, who owns an Esports team, could also be a good fit. We can also never count out Metta World Peace for something like this.

Another many wouldn’t think of could be Von Wafer, who currently balls for the D-League Knicks — although he hardly brings the star power that Ice Cube’s league currently brags.

This league already has former NBA greats like Allen Iverson, Chauncey Billups, Mike Bibby, Kenyon Martin, Rashard Lewis, Jermaine O’Neal, Stephen Jackson and Jason Williams committed to play.