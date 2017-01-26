Phil Mickelson Story About a Tuesday Game He Beat Keegan Bradley in is Peak Phil

Phil Mickelson loves his Tuesday money games with Rickie Fowler and company. On a Golf.com podcast with Alan Shipnuck, Mickelson told a story about a game before the Players Championship in which he and Rickie Fowler defeated Brendan Steele and Keegan Bradley.

It is peak Phil and absolutely spectacular.

The Tuesday games are discussed at the 24 minute mark.

Transcribed by Golf Channel below:

“Now Keegan is about ready to bow out of these games because he’s never won. It’s been a year and a half and he’s paid every time. And it gets demoralizing. So he’s like, ‘If I don’t win today, I’m out. … This is the day. This is the day I’m going to win.’

… “Fast forward to the 12th green. Keegan and I have about a 16-footer and 14-footer, and I’m away. Now they’re 2 up. They’re 2 up. And as I’m standing over this putt, I back away, and I say, ‘Oh my goodness, this putt is the entire match.’ “And Keegan bit, and he goes, ‘Oh yeah, how so?’ which is what I was hoping he would say.

Phil continued:

“And I said, ‘Well, if I miss, you’re going to make your putt. You have momentum, you’re going to make it, and you’re going to be 3 up with six to go, and you guys are going to win. But if I make it, you’re going to quick-peel yours low side. You’re going to be so pissed off, you and Brendan are going to give us a hole. Next thing you know, we’re going to be tied, Rickie and I are going to have momentum, we’re going to make a birdie or two coming in, probably beat you, 2 and 1. “So I knock it in. I knock it in. And of either side he could have missed it on, he missed it low side. He quick-peeled it low side. Now they’re so pissed off, they both bogey the next hole, and we get that hole and now we’re tied. So Rickie and I birdie 15, 16 and 17, and win, 2 and 1. “And I just chuckle about the story every time I hear it, because it’s just funny. And I don’t care about the money. I just love being able to – and I give him smack about this every time I see him.”

Phil said Keegan “took a one-year sabbatical, he picked up his toys and said ‘I’m not playing anymore'” from the Tuesday games, but he eventually “pulled up his big boy panties and came back out and is no longer totally defeated.”

I’ve never played golf with Phil, and I probably never will; I also don’t have anywhere near enough money to play with him in a Tuesday game, but God it sure does sound like fun.

