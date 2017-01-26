Rondo Fires Back at Wade and Butler, Says Pierce and KG Were Better Vets

Dwyane Wade and Jimmy Butler skewered the sputtering Bulls for their effort and professionalism on Wednesday. Names were not named, but Rajon Rondo, who has been in Fred Hoiberg’s doghouse since late 2016, clearly feels as though he was a recipient.

As discovered by my friends at CLTV Sports Feed, here was his caption:

My vets would never go to the media. They would come to the team. My vets didn’t pick and choose when they wanted to bring it. They brought it every time they stepped in the gym whether it was practice or a game. They didn’t take days off. My vets didn’t care about their numbers. My vets played for the team. When we lost, they wouldn’t blame us. They took responsibility and got in the gym. They showed the young guys what it meant to work. Even in Boston when we had the best record in the league, if we lost a game, you could hear a pin drop on the bus. They showed us the seriousness of the game. My vets didn’t have an influence on the coaching staff. They couldn’t change the plan because it didn’t work for them. I played under one of the greatest coaches, and he held everyone accountable. It takes 1-15 to win. When you isolate everyone, you can’t win consistently. I may be a lot of things, but I’m not a bad teammate. My goal is to pass what I learned along. The young guys work. They show up. They don’t deserve blame. If anything is questionable, it’s the leadership.

Yeah, pretty safe to say that even though the Bulls have no viable solution at the position, Rondo won’t be with the team much longer.