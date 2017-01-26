Roundup: RIP Mary Tyler Moore, How to Talk to Your Children About DeflateGate

Michelle Keegan … Mary Tyler Moore passed away at 80 … Scarlett Johansson is separating from her husband … Donald Trump is ordering his wall … Facebook is trying to exclude fake news now … the Flip or Flop ex-couple is not getting along … Butch Trucks of the Allman Brothers died …. there’s another Pokemon game … founder of World Star Hip-Hop died at 43 … Shia LaBeouf arrested at anti-Trump protest … can I interest you in an Apocalypse Now video game?

How to talk to your children about DeflateGate. [AJC]

You can’t watch the Super Bowl in the Georgia Dome. [Pro Football Talk]

Kansas may be Kentucky’s final regular season chance to “wow” the selection committee. [Lexington Herald Leader]

Jabari Parker is trying to build something in Milwaukee. [FanSided]

Lonzo Ball has an ugly jumper, but he’s shooting 44% from 3. Does he need to change anything? [CBS Sports]

The Brock Osweiler signing was not a great success. [Houston Chronicle]

After losing his spot at Michigan, Erik Swenson is doing just fine at Oklahoma. [Chicago Tribune]

Marc Gasol had 41. Russ (win) and LeBron (loss) had triple doubles. The Celtics beat the Rockets.

Scottish soccer team wants fans to blue themselves.

Marcus Smart caused a scene on the bench before heading to the locker room early on Tuesday night.

Penny Hardaway’s 40 best plays is something you should watch once a week.

The Trump cabinet mashed up with the opening credits to The Office.