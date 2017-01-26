Sacramento Kings Repeatedly Troll Cavaliers on Twitter, Need to Look in the Mirror

The Sacramento Kings went into Cleveland Wednesday night and outlasted the Cavaliers in overtime, 116-112. Then, because this world is rapidly spinning off its axis, the team’s official Twitter account found it necessary to repeatedly troll the defending champions.

This one's for the Land… pic.twitter.com/GiJ2wSEoOZ — Sacramento Kings (@SacramentoKings) January 26, 2017

CLEVELANDDDD THIS IS FOR YOU!!! pic.twitter.com/xPu89PnTQQ — Sacramento Kings (@SacramentoKings) January 26, 2017

Sacramento is now 18-27 on the year and will miss the playoffs for the 11th straight year in a sport where over half the teams make the playoffs each season. The franchise has won 30 games once since 2007-2008. They are not only the least popular team in California, but perhaps the entire league. If we’re being entirely honest here, there are long stretches where I forget about their existence until DeMarcus Cousins gets ejected or kicks a trash can or something.

The Cavaliers won the NBA title in June and are the favored to play for another one in a few months.

While there’s something to be said for punching up, this still seems like an odd choice. There was probably a way to celebrate a tough road win without belittling the Cavs. But, hey, call me old-fashioned. It just seems like the Kings could have sent the same message by photoshopping a Crying Jordan onto the concept of self-awareness.