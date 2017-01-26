Sacramento Kings Repeatedly Troll Cavaliers on Twitter, Need to Look in the Mirror

The Sacramento Kings went into Cleveland Wednesday night and outlasted the Cavaliers in overtime, 116-112. Then, because this world is rapidly spinning off its axis, the team’s official Twitter account found it necessary to repeatedly troll the defending champions.
Let that sink in.
Sacramento is now 18-27 on the year and will miss the playoffs for the 11th straight year in a sport where over half the teams make the playoffs each season. The franchise has won 30 games once since 2007-2008. They are not only the least popular team in California, but perhaps the entire league. If we’re being entirely honest here, there are long stretches where I forget about their existence until DeMarcus Cousins gets ejected or kicks a trash can or something.
The Cavaliers won the NBA title in June and are the favored to play for another one in a few months.
While there’s something to be said for punching up, this still seems like an odd choice. There was probably a way to celebrate a tough road win without belittling the Cavs. But, hey, call me old-fashioned. It just seems like the Kings could have sent the same message by photoshopping a Crying Jordan onto the concept of self-awareness.
