Roger Federer beat Stan Wawrinka (7-6, 6-3, 1-6, 4-6, 6-3) in the Australian Open semifinals. As the scores indicate, it was a rough start for Wawrinka. So frustrating in fact that he snapped his racket over his knee. According to the announcers, he now has to pay for that. The good news is that the Aussie Open has a record prize pool this year so as a semifinalist, he can afford it.