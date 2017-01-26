Tom Brady's 9-Year Old Son Has No Plans to Play Professional Football

Tom Brady’s eldest son, 9-year old Jack, will not play professional football when he grows up. Jack expressed his intentions to not follow in his father’s footsteps to his mother, Bridget Moynahan. Moynahan relayed those sentiments to the American public during an appearance on LIVE With Kelly earlier this week. Via Sports Illustrated (originally published on People.com):

“I think right now he wants to be a professional soccer player. Though after the Olympics he’s like, ‘I think I’m going to win a gold in swimming. Then it was Michael Phelps. So I think he just likes awards.”

Sheesh, shots fired at dad, am I right? Tom Brady hasn’t won a Super Bowl since 2015 and hasn’t won MVP since 2010. Poor kid probably isn’t even old enough to remember his dad winning an award.