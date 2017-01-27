Baylor Lawsuit Alleges 52 Rapes By Football Players In Four Years

A new lawsuit filed by a Baylor graduate, who claims she was raped by football players in 2013, alleges that 31 of the school’s football players committed 52 acts of rape between 2011 and 2014. That would be far more than the school’s regents previously estimated.

Identified in the suit as “Elizabeth Doe,” the woman claims she was gang raped by Baylor football players Tre’Von Armstead and Shamycheal Chatman following a party in April 18, 2013. Both players had previously been named in police reports about rape on that date. Neither was ever charged.

Chatman was accused of rape previously according to the lawsuit, but Baylor failed to act. A student athletic trainer reported being raped by Chatman at her off-campus apartment. Rather than acting or alerting authorities, Baylor allegedly moved the trainer to a female sports team and agreed to pay for her education in exchange for signing a non-disclosure agreement.

The lawsuit depicts a culture where sexual violence was acceptable. According to the suit, Kendall Briles — a former assistant coach and the son of head coach Art Briles — once told a Dallas area athlete, “Do you like white women? Because we have a lot of them at Baylor and they love football players.”

The suit also alleges that at least five gang rapes occurred, including two that involved 10 or more players at one time.

Baylor has not responded to the latest allegations, but in October the school’s regents told the Wall Street Journal that they knew of 17 women who reported sexual or domestic assaults that involved 19 players, including four gang rapes, since 2011. These numbers blow those out of the water.