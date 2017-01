Louisiana Tech-UAB turned into the game of the night after a fight broke out with six minutes remaining. The benches cleared and after suspensions were meted out, the Blazers were left with six players and the Bulldogs four.

Four is not enough.

La. Tech Coach Eric Konkol and his remaining four. Last timeout of the game. #UAB pic.twitter.com/ME5gSLOzWI — Brent Conklin (@brentconklin) January 27, 2017

Despite playing shorthanded for an extended stretch, Louisiana Tech more than held their own.

Despite playing 4-on-5 for the final six minutes, we outscored UAB 20-16 during that stretch. — #DunkinDogs (@LATechHoops) January 27, 2017

UAB still won, 79-70. Both teams will be practicing their get-backs at the next practices.