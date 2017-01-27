NFL USA Today Sports

Rebecca Grant Rants: Tom Brady is the G.O.A.T.

Rebecca Grant Rants: Tom Brady is the G.O.A.T.

Video

Rebecca Grant Rants: Tom Brady is the G.O.A.T.

Tom Brady may be one of the most divisive athletes because of the Patriots’ long string of success and notable controversies, but Rebecca Grant says you still have to give him his due as the Greatest of All-Time as he heads into his seventh Super Bowl.

, , NFL, Video

Recommended Videos

More Leads

Comments

Latest Leads

More NFL
Home