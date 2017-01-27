Rebecca Grant Rants: Tom Brady is the G.O.A.T.

Tom Brady may be one of the most divisive athletes because of the Patriots’ long string of success and notable controversies, but Rebecca Grant says you still have to give him his due as the Greatest of All-Time as he heads into his seventh Super Bowl.
