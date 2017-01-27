Rick DiPietro Ruins Perfectly Good Shirt For Perfectly Bad Pun

Rick DiPietro is a sports talk radio guy these days, but he also works Islanders games. During the postgame show on Thursday, DiPietro fiddled with his jacket so that he could rip his shirt open to reveal a t-shirt featuring a Greiss is Right pun. Thomas Greiss stopped 21 shots on Thursday in an Islanders win. Carey Price surrendered 3 goals on 42 shots for the Canadians. Price. Greiss. Get it?
Latest Leads
1hr
2hr
VIDEO: This Cat Has Goalie-like Reflexes
Paw save and a beauty.
2hr
Five College Football Playoff Sleepers For 2017
Favorites to reach the College Football Playoff are favorites for a reason. Sleepers to reach the playoff don’t look perfect on (…)
3hr
Louisiana Tech Finished Game with 4 Players After Bench Clearing Melee
Played final six minutes 4 on 5.
4hr
Tanoh Kpassagnon's Beautiful Body is on the Mind of Many NFL Executives
“multiple NFL personnel men reported an audible gasp amid the crowd”
4hr
Sure, I'll be the Guy to Defend Alex Smith's Dodgeball Throw
He checks down on dodgeball throws.
4hr
VIDEO: NHL Referee Appears to Shout F-Bombs Before Announcing Penalty
Two minutes for swearing.
Comments