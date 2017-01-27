Rick DiPietro Ruins Perfectly Good Shirt For Perfectly Bad Pun

Rick DiPietro is a sports talk radio guy these days, but he also works Islanders games. During the postgame show on Thursday, DiPietro fiddled with his jacket so that he could rip his shirt open to reveal a t-shirt featuring a Greiss is Right pun. Thomas Greiss stopped 21 shots on Thursday in an Islanders win. Carey Price surrendered 3 goals on 42 shots for the Canadians. Price. Greiss. Get it?