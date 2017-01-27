USA Today Sports

Roundup: Trump's Wild First Week; Belichick Best Ever?; Sad Taylor Swift

CANNES, FRANCE - MAY 15: Model Kendall Jenner attends the "From The Land Of The Moon (Mal De Pierres)" premiere during the 69th Annual Cannes Film Festival on May 15, 2016 in Cannes, France. (Photo by Ian Gavan/Getty Images)

Donald Trump’s personal Twitter account was tied to GMail .. He also pressured the National Parks director to provide inauguration photos … Jim Harbaugh reunites with driver who hit him with a truck … Shia LaBeouf arrested … KellyAnne Conway confident in her ability to appear on any show she wants … Justin Tucker booted a 75-yard field goal … What’s wrong with Duke?Ingesting the equivalent of 300 cups of coffee has consequences … Border Patrol chief out … Bill Belichick, best NFL coach ever … People are reading 1984 … Vin Diesel was very happyPlease don’t reply on a Tostitos bag to tell you if you’re too drunk to drive …Calista Gingrich a contender for Vatican posting … Jeopardy contestant takes subtle jab at Warriors … Interested to see the March for Life numbers … Love this Georgia gas station refusing to sell Sam AdamsJim Leyland has forgotten more about baseball than you’ll ever know …Sad Taylor Swift is a meme … Lonzo Ball’s father is brimming with confidence … In the market for a girlfriend-rental app … Doomsday Clock ticking closer to midnightImportant correction on one man’s testicles …Britney Spears contentIf Insane Clown Posse holds a march, that would be terrific …The Gronk Bus needs driversBeing a grownup is okay sometimes … Kendall Jenner

Steve Bannon not a fan of the media. Shocking! [New York Times]

I am not wearing this. [GQ]

Remembering the Chuckles the Clown scene. [Uproxx]

How dare Dan Patrick suggest Ames, Iowa, isn’t an exciting place. [Des Moines Register]

Giving up booze seems to have health benefits. [NY Post]

Philip Rivers gets it.

KellyAnne Conway’s try at standup.

Senses Fail – “Buried a Lie”

