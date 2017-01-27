Roundup: Trump's Wild First Week; Belichick Best Ever?; Sad Taylor Swift

Donald Trump’s personal Twitter account was tied to GMail .. He also pressured the National Parks director to provide inauguration photos … Jim Harbaugh reunites with driver who hit him with a truck … Shia LaBeouf arrested … KellyAnne Conway confident in her ability to appear on any show she wants … Justin Tucker booted a 75-yard field goal … What’s wrong with Duke? … Ingesting the equivalent of 300 cups of coffee has consequences … Border Patrol chief out … Bill Belichick, best NFL coach ever … People are reading 1984 … Vin Diesel was very happy … Please don’t reply on a Tostitos bag to tell you if you’re too drunk to drive …Calista Gingrich a contender for Vatican posting … Jeopardy contestant takes subtle jab at Warriors … Interested to see the March for Life numbers … Love this Georgia gas station refusing to sell Sam Adams… Jim Leyland has forgotten more about baseball than you’ll ever know …Sad Taylor Swift is a meme … Lonzo Ball’s father is brimming with confidence … In the market for a girlfriend-rental app … Doomsday Clock ticking closer to midnight …Important correction on one man’s testicles …Britney Spears content …If Insane Clown Posse holds a march, that would be terrific …The Gronk Bus needs drivers …Being a grownup is okay sometimes … Kendall Jenner

Steve Bannon not a fan of the media. Shocking! [New York Times]

I am not wearing this. [GQ]

Remembering the Chuckles the Clown scene. [Uproxx]

How dare Dan Patrick suggest Ames, Iowa, isn’t an exciting place. [Des Moines Register]

Giving up booze seems to have health benefits. [NY Post]

Philip Rivers gets it.

Philip Rivers, ladies and gentlemen. pic.twitter.com/kvqnqaGUiV — Dr Cork Gaines (@CorkGaines) January 27, 2017

KellyAnne Conway’s try at standup.

Senses Fail – “Buried a Lie”