Tanoh Kpassagnon's Beautiful Body is on the Mind of Many NFL Executives

Tanoh Kpassagnon, a senior defensive end from Villanova, is 6’7″ and weights 280-pounds. He’s currently projected to go in the 3rd round of the NFL Draft, but his incredible physique could change that. Via the Philly Inquirer:

Six years later, NFL personnel can relate. On Tuesday morning, the Senior Bowl participants paraded shirtless and in Spandex for an official weigh-in in front of coaches, executives and scouts taking notes. Kpassagnon, who grew up in Ambler, left an impression. “First thing that jumps out is he’s 6-7. He’s 280 pounds, and he’s cut out of rock,” Eagles vice president of player personnel Joe Douglas said. “He’s as body beautiful as it gets.”

Via SI’s Pete Thamel:

Kpassagnon has just 4% body fat, and his abs appear to have abs. So when he appeared before the masses, multiple NFL personnel men reported an audible gasp amid the crowd.

Via MLive:

But then Tanoh Kpassagnon strolled onto stage, and the silence was suddenly broken by some unmistakeable oohs and aahs from coaches, scouts and front office executives. “Don’t see that every day,” an NFC scout said.

Lest you think that Kpassagnon is just another beautiful body – his eyes are up here and behind those eyes is a big sexy brain. Kpassagnon chose Villanova because of their business school and graduated last spring with degrees in accounting and finance. He sounds like the total package.