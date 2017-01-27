Teams With The No. 1 NFL Scoring Offense Have Gone 1-5 in Super Bowl Since 2000

Prolific NFL offenses have had no problems reaching the Super Bowl in recent years. The only problem has been winning the Super Bowl. Teams that led the NFL in scoring are just 1-5 in the Super Bowl since 2000. Here are the results:

2013-14 Broncos: 606 points, 37.9 ppg. Lost in the Super Bowl to Seattle, 43-8

2007-08 Patriots: 589 points, 36.8 ppg. Lost in the Super Bowl to the NY Giants, 17-14.

2015-16 Panthers: 500 points, 31.3 ppg. Lost in the Super Bowl to the Broncos, 24-10.

2009 Saints: 510 points, 31.9 ppg. Won the Super Bowl by beating the Colts, 31-17.

2002-03 Seahawks: 452 points, 28.3 ppg. Lost in the Super Bowl to the Steelers, 21-10.

The old adage of “offense sells tickets, defense wins Championships” has held true for much of this millennium so far. It’s yet another reason that I like the Patriots -3 and the under 59 in the Super Bowl.

Bill Belichick gets two weeks to prepare for the Falcons? How can you pick against the greatest coach of all-time? The only teams to beat Belichick in the Super Bowl were elite defenses!