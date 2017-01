Joanna Jedrzejczyk, the UFC’s starweight champion, attended Thursday night’s game between the Suns and Nuggets in Denver. Jedrzejczyk was treated to the increasingly regular Nikola Jokic show and also had the Nuggest mascot pick a fight. Things didn’t work out for the not-so-aptly-named “Rocky” as Jedrzejczyk quickly knocked him out with one punch. And now I have treated a mascot stunt like a real world event. I think the week is over now.