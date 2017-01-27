VIDEO: NHL Referee Appears to Shout F-Bombs Before Announcing Penalty

Frederick L’Ecuyer was one of the officials for Thursday’s Blue Jackets – Predators game in Nashville. It was obviously a high stress environment as L’Ecuyer was picked up by a mic shouting what sounded like, “F–k you! F–k you!” before announcing a penalty.
