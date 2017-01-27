USA Today Sports

VIDEO: NHL Referee Appears to Shout F-Bombs Before Announcing Penalty

OTTAWA - NOVEMBER 26: Referee Frederick L'Ecuyer looks on during the game between the Columbus Blue Jackets and the Ottawa Senators at Scotiabank Place on November 26, 2009 in Ottawa, Ontario, Canada. The Senators defeated the Blue Jackets 2-1. (Photo by Phillip MacCallum/Getty Images)

Frederick L’Ecuyer was one of the officials for Thursday’s Blue Jackets – Predators game in Nashville. It was obviously a high stress environment as L’Ecuyer was picked up by a mic shouting what sounded like, “F–k you! F–k you!” before announcing a penalty.

