VIDEO: This Cat Has Goalie-like Reflexes

This is Mel, a cat that lives in Japan. As you can see, Mel is a natural hockey goalie. What is it about cats and hockey that go together so well? It’s been 7 months since we discovered (and lost) Mastroskin, the Russian hero cat and the first really good cat we find online also has a hockey connection. What are the odds? [Reddit]

