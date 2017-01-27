VIDEO: This Cat Has Goalie-like Reflexes

This is Mel, a cat that lives in Japan. As you can see, Mel is a natural hockey goalie. What is it about cats and hockey that go together so well? It’s been 7 months since we discovered (and lost) Mastroskin, the Russian hero cat and the first really good cat we find online also has a hockey connection. What are the odds? [Reddit]

懐かしい動画。メル6ヶ月の時。何回でも見てしまう。顔があどけないね。 #catsofinstagram #ねこ部 #cat #茶トラ #茶トラ女子部 #にゃんホッケー部 #ふわもこ部 #みんねこ A video posted by しずく堂 (@shizukudo_cat) on Jan 16, 2017 at 2:11am PST